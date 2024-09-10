The debate between Trump and Harris, scheduled for tonight, at 9pm local time (3am in Italy)less than two months before the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, It could be the most closely watched showdown in American history. The number of viewers could be close to double the 51 million who watched the debate between Joe Biden and Trump on June 24. That face-off changed the course of history, forcing Biden to withdraw and giving rise to the Biden replacement operation orchestrated largely by Nancy Pelosi (former speaker of the House of Representatives and a shrewd and astute political strategist).

According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, the former President is leading nationally with 48% of the vote, compared to the Vice President’s 47%.; but in all the Swing States, the states that will hand over the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the two are neck and neck within the error range.



What Trump and Harris are playing on TV

The rules, duration and restrictions

During the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which It will last 90 minutes and which will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC, the two candidates will have to respect very specific rules: one above all concerns the microphones will be muted, except when it is the candidate’s turn to speak. There will be no opening statement from either candidate, which is a new development compared to past presidential elections. Unlike the Biden-Trump debate, a group of journalists will be present in the studio to hear any off-the-record statements, but there won’t be an audience. Each candidate will make a two-minute closing statement and the debate will begin with the moderators introducing the candidates, followed by a question, with two minutes each to respond. This will be followed by one-minute rebuttals and responses to those.





Harris and Trump will not be able to ask each other questions and ABC News said no topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates. Trump won the coin toss to choose a seat during the debate or to deliver the closing remarks: the tycoon chose to be the last to address the voters. Harris was left with the choice of where to stand in front of the cameras. Just like in June, Trump will occupy the podium to the left of the television screen. Harris, like Biden, will be on the right.

Each candidate will have a pen, a notebook and a bottle of water. No prewritten notes are allowed. The rules for the challenge have been approved by the two candidates’ campaigns and mirror those adopted for the June 27 CNN face-off between President Joe Biden and Trump.

Where to watch the Trump-Harris debate

In Italy, the clash between Trump and Harris can be followed live and with translation into Italian, from 3.00 am on September 11th, on Sky Tg24on Sky channels 100 and 500 and also on digital terrestrial channel 50. It will be broadcast in its entirety also live on Nove starting at 2:30 on Wednesday 11. The debate will be presented by an all-female panel of industry insiders tuned into the overseas political scene, who will introduce and comment live on the phases of the debate. RaiNews24 will follow the television duel of the year live from 2.30 in the morning until 5.30.

On Channel 5after the night edition, there will be the Tg5 Special: “I duellanti”, hosted by Cesara Buonamici, who will broadcast the 90-minute face-to-face simultaneously translated into Italian. From 00.30 with a long #maratonamentana, Enrico Mentana will introduce the confrontation on La7. During the live broadcast, there will be space for guests in the studio, insights and analyses on everything that revolves around the upcoming American elections on November 5th.