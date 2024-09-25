US Elections | Trump threatened to blow Iran “to pieces” – Criticizes Biden for lack of toughness

US elections|Speaking at the election rally, Trump said that Iran has threatened him and the United States.

of the United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran should be blown “to pieces” if it is involved in harming a presidential candidate or former president running for the White House.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump’s campaign organization announced the US intelligence services warned that of Iran’s plans to assassinate Trump. There have already been two assassination attempts on the Republican presidential candidate in recent months.

Former the president indicated that Iran may be behind the assassination attempts that threatened his life.

“As you know, I have been threatened with at least two assassination attempts, and they may or may not involve, but possibly Iran,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina.

“If I were the president, I would tell the threatening nation, in this case Iran, that if they harm such a person, we will blow their largest cities and their entire country to pieces.”

Trump thanked the Democratic Party representatives in the United States Congress for voting unanimously with the Republican Party to increase his security measures.

However, he said he would do even more if he were president.

“But right now, we don’t have that kind of leadership or the people that we need,” Trump said, referring to the sitting president to Joe Biden.

According to the former president, Iran has threatened him and the United States “very directly”. In his opinion, Iran should receive a strong message that threatening the US president or presidential candidates has consequences.

“The best way to do that would be to send a message through the presidential administration that if you make any attacks on former presidents or presidential candidates, your country will be blown to pieces, so to speak,” he said.

Review In Trump’s speech, they also got the president of Iran by Masoud Pezeshkian this week’s visit to New York and the security measures arranged for Pezeshkian during the visit.

“We have a significant number of people guarding him, even as they threaten our former president and the leading candidate to be the next president of the United States,” Trump said, referring to himself.

Pezeshkian was in New York to speak at the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Trump was wounded in July, when he was opened fire at an election rally in Pennsylvania. In mid-September, an assassination attempt was again suspected Trump’s golf club by. In both cases, an American citizen is suspected of the act.

Iran has denied accusations that it is trying to assassinate Trump.