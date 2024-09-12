Thursday, September 12, 2024
US Elections | Trump: There will be no new televised debate with Harris

September 12, 2024
US Elections | Trump: There will be no new televised debate with Harris
Trump announced his position on his own Truth Social messaging service.

Stateside Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will not participate in the new televised election debate for the Democratic candidate Horrible Harris with.

Trump announced his position in his own Truth Social – in his message service, where he said that there will be no third election debate.

The first debate was held in June by the president who was still aiming to be the Democratic candidate Joe Biden and between Trump. After the debate, Biden abandoned the pursuit of the nomination.

Harris was considered to have fared significantly better than Trump in the second debate earlier this week.

