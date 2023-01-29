The 2024 US elections “are our only chance to save our country and we need a leader who is ready to do it from day one”. Like this Donald Trump addressed a group of supporters at a meeting last night in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Only one president has challenged the establishment in Washington, and with your vote next year we will do it again,” Trump continued. “We need a fighter who can take on the left, the swamp, the media, the ‘deep state’…the globalists and China, and stand up for America,” he continued, later bragging about his accomplishments in the matter. of security and immigration.