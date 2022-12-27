Donald Trump reacts angrily to the revelations according to which he would have “begged” his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to participate in his next electoral campaign in view of the US presidential election scheduled for 2024. “Contrary to what is reported by fake news, I have not never asked Jared or Ivanka to participate in the 2024 presidential campaign, in fact I specifically asked not to: too bad to deal with the fake and corrupt media and with some horrible debauched politicians,” wrote the ex president on his social Truth.

Ivanka and her husband deserted the announcement in Mar a Lago last November with which Trump launched his new electoral campaign. The tycoon’s daughter – who was one of the main advisers together with her husband before the 2016 campaign and then in the White House – explained that she had decided to support her father “outside the arena of politics”, preferring to prioritize the needs of the his family and his children.

However, the American media report another narrative: the New York Post already last month said that the couple had made it clear to Trump that they did not want to have anything to do with the new candidacy, despite the tycoon’s insistence. In particular, New York magazine reveals, Kushner has repeatedly responded negatively to Trump’s requests.

And a concrete sign of the fact that his son-in-law no longer intends to be a shadow advisor, Trump’s guarantor, is read in the fact that the New York billionaire – by now, like the entire Trump clan transplanted in Florida – is giving people who approach him direct contact with the former president, without acting as a mediator as happened in the past. “It’s Kushner’s way of saying ‘I’m really out’,” the newspaper wrote, citing an informed source.