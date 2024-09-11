Wednesday, September 11, 2024
US Elections | Trump claimed that immigrants eat Americans' pets – Organization: Out of xenophobia

September 11, 2024
US Elections | Trump claimed that immigrants eat Americans’ pets – Organization: Out of xenophobia
According to the organization, Trump tried to dehumanize immigrants with his claim.

of the United States the oldest and largest Hispanic organization LULAC condemns the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s statements in the election debate.

According to LULAC, Trump’s speeches on immigration were “xenophobic and inflammatory”, American newspaper Newsweek news.

In the election debate held early Wednesday Finnish time, Trump claimed, among other things, that illegal immigrants have eaten local pets in Springfield, Ohio.

He also hinted that the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris as vice president has allowed immigrants who, according to Trump, are criminals.

“His (Trump’s) immigration rhetoric not only misrepresents the facts, but also incites fear and division that unfairly targets immigrant communities, especially Latinos,” LULAC says in its release.

According to the organization, Trump’s speeches about eating pets are one of the most outrageous examples. According to it, it was an attempt to dehumanize immigrants by spreading “ridiculous and harmful lies”.

In a statement, LULAC welcomed Harris’ commitment to pass immigration reform in Congress. According to the organization, it is important that the reform is fairer and more humanitarian than the current one.

