With a positive sentiment of 40.98% Donald Trump also leads in Italy against Joe Biden who stops at 12.31%. This is what emerges from the study on the social reactions of Italians to the TV comparison between the two presidential candidates in the USA, carried out exclusively for Adnkronos by Vis Factor, a leading company at national level in strategic positioning, through Human, its web and social listening platform , created entirely with an Italian semantic-based algorithm (WATCH).

The emotions most associated with Biden’s performance are: 36% criticism, 21% irony, 14% sadness. On the Trump side we find: 31% support, 24% criticism, 20% disappointment. The semantic analysis is also interesting. The concepts most associated with the current US president are: old, retire and replace. While with Trump we note: better and great performance.

“Even in Italy the polarization in favor of Trump is evident and clear after the first televised confrontation between the presidential candidates. Biden establishes a record of negative sentiment equal to approximately 88% of sentiment”, explains Tiberio Brunetti, founder of Vis Factor, commenting on the results of the study. “Trump’s lucidity and expository strength – he observes – have totally overshadowed the president outgoing candidate who instead appeared decidedly subdued, uncertain and contradictory. The data that the research gives us is also very important for the strategies of Italian leaders, who can take interesting ideas for their respective positioning and communication strategies.”

Vis Factor’s research examined conversations generated on X, Instagram and Facebook in reference to the TV debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Posts and comments in Italian produced on June 28, 2024 were analyzed. During the period, 12.5 thousand mentions were detected and generated 4.8 million interactions and 5.7 million words in the comments.