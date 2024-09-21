Following the new alleged attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the US House unanimously approved a Bipartisan bill to strengthen the Secret Service’s role in ensuring the safety of presidential candidates, the tycoon and Dem Kamala Harrisas well as vice presidential candidates. The bill, which passed with 405 votes and no dissenters or abstentions, will now move to the Senate. And if signed into law, it would allow Trump and Harris to have the same standard of protection as President Joe Biden.

The Enhanced Presidential Security Act, introduced by Representatives Mike Lawler and Ritchie Torres, in fact asks the Secret Service to “apply the same standards to determine the number of agents needed to protect presidents, vice presidents and major candidates to the presidency and vice presidency.” The bill gives the Secret Service broad discretion in how it sets staffing levels.

“We as a federal government have a responsibility to ensure the safety of these candidates. One of them will become president and the election should be decided by voters at the ballot box, not by an assassin’s bullet,” Lawler told reporters. “And if the argument of the secret services is that they do not have enough resources or they do not have enough personnel – he added . then the issue must be addressed immediately.”

Latest Poll: Tycoon and Dem Tie in Pennsylvania

The vice president and Democratic candidate and the former president and Republican candidate would meanwhile be substantially tied in Pennsylvania, one of the states that many analysts consider key to determining the outcome of the November elections. This is what emerges from a Washington Post poll a week before the debate that Pennsylvania voters believe was clearly won by Harris. According to the poll, the Democratic candidate is at 48% among both likely voters and registered voters, while the tycoon is supported by 48% of likely voters and 47% of registered voters.

More than eight in 10 registered voters in Pennsylvania, the newspaper continues, reported watching at least part of last week’s presidential debate, and twice as many of them said Harris would win the debate, 54 percent to 27 percent, with 17 percent saying it was a tie.

Pennsylvania has been narrowly carried every time Trump’s name has been on the ballot. In 2016, the former president won the state by less than a percentage point. Four years later, President Joe Biden carried it by a full percentage point. The Senate race also appears to be close. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has the support of 47 percent of likely voters, while his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick, has 46 percent.