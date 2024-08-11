American Elections, Three Rich Candidates and One Almost “Poor”

American elections have practically always had a “fil rouge” that links all 4 candidates (presidential and vice-presidential candidates), that is, their economic power. An economic solidity born from successful professional paths or from generations of family power. This year the scenario has been almost completely respected. Almost completely because, in the face of three “rich” candidates, there is a fourth who in comparison to the three could be considered “poor”. In fact, while the Republican ticket with the billionaire Donald Trump and his vice-candidate JDVance is well “equipped” economically, the Democratic ticket is rich only on the side of presidential candidate Kamala Harris. His vice-presidential candidate, Tim Walz, is financially lighter than even the average American.



US Elections, Tim Walz Earns Below Average

The Governor of Minnesota in fact has an absolutely normal professional background, ex-military and ex-teacher. Professions that certainly do not make you rich even in America where everything is possible. And all this is confirmed by the tax returns which, especially for politicians, are x-rayed to the cent of a dollar. Those of Walz and his wife in 2022 said that the potential American vice president He had a Governor’s salary of $115,000, good but not a sign of opulence, and with his wife’s salary it reached $160,000. Period. No real estate owned, no investments in stocks or funds, much less participations in companies. The global value of assets around 300,000 dollars. Of course, in the future his pension as Governor could increase the accounts but in any case for now the situation is more than normal. Especially considering the American average of $1.06 million to be considered rich. The couple, with their children, Hope, 23, and Gus, 17, live in the governor’s official residence.

US Elections, JDVance Rich and Successful

The economic reality of his Republican rival Vance is very different. Again according to his public statements in 2022, appointed senator, Vance was a million-dollar man, between royalties from his best-selling memoir Hillbilly, a salary from his venture firm, Narya Capital Management, stock market investments, and real estate rentals. Walz’s financial situation contrasts with that of his Democratic rival. In 2022, the year he won his U.S. Senate seat, Vance earned more than $1 million, six times more than his opponent and his wife combined. That money included about $110,000 in salary from his venture capital firm, Narya Capital Management, about $121,000 in royalties for his memoir “Hillbilly,” and more for the best-selling “A Rural Elegy.” Add to that real estate, cryptocurrency, and hedge funds worth more than $3 million. But it has nothing to do with the wealth of his boss Trump. The Mar-a-Lago residence on the beaches of Florida alone is worth around 20 million dollars. Her rival Kamala Harris doesn’t seem to be doing too badly financially either. In 2018, between her and her husband Doug Emhoff, also a lawyer, they declared almost 2 million dollars. According to Forbes, the couple would have a fortune of about 8 million dollars. In short, with a few exceptions, the most important seat in the world is reserved only for a few rich people.