Tomorrow’s elections in the United States will change the political scenario and will make the next two years of the Biden administration very difficult, which, in addition to no longer having its own legislative majority, will be harassed by the advanced campaign that, starting on November 14, will launch Donald Trump. Two years are coming marked by a polarization that that country has not suffered since the civil war in the 19th century.

Why are analysts predicting a broad victory for the Republican Party? Because they have managed to snatch the electoral agenda from the Democrats. Biden and the Democrats have revolved in the campaign around two issues, the process against Trump, and the danger to democracy, on the one hand, and social rights and especially abortion on the other.

After the decision of the Conservative Supreme Court to end the right enshrined in the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which had declared abortion legal in 1973, abortion has been outlawed in several states. That gave Democrats an agenda, especially with women, and got a lot of money flowing into the party’s campaign.

But very soon that issue was overshadowed for three reasons: first, because the effect of that Court’s decision was not felt in the states that were already governed by Democrats on the east and west coast, which have a much more liberal policy, but What did happen is that following a trend that has become more acute in recent years, many older Latino (and also African-American) voters have been turning to the Republicans. The weight of culture and churches in this sense seems to have been as important as the fact that the Latino community wants the legalization of their children, the so-called dreamers, but increasingly they oppose the new illegal migration and that leads them to vote Republican. The Latino vote has not been exclusively or decisively Democratic for a long time now and that is being reflected like never before in these elections.

In all this history, the most leftist sectors of the Democratic Party itself do not help either. Profiles like those of the young Democratic representative from New York, Alexandria Ocassio Cortés, were very efficient in opposing Trump, but later, when it came to governing, it was not easy to agree in Congress with that group with the most moderate agenda. of Biden and even some extremely radical issues such as those related to education, sexuality, and security, provoked a rejection of the moderates within the party itself.

The internal divisions also prevented Biden from launching his economic recovery program much faster, which, when it could be launched, ran into an inflationary process that became the main point of support for the Republican campaign.

The two parties invested very differently: the Republicans concentrated on the districts and states controlled by the Democrats, fighting them with conservative agendas, raising the issue of inflation and immigration, forcing the latter to concentrate efforts and resources in states that thought that they had insurance and now they have seen that this is not the case, and therefore diverting those resources from republican districts and states such as Texas or Florida.

It’s an agenda item: what are Republican and even independent voters asking for? That something be done with the economy and inflation, that something be done with immigration and crime (an issue that the Republicans have exploited to the maximum in the face of the demand of radical Democratic sectors that insist on taking resources away from the police and that has filled, for example, the screens of Fox News during the last months, linking it directly with migration) and that, as an electoral consultant tells the New Yorker, “men do not have to participate in women’s sports or at least they do not I acted like idiots on gender issues.” Another issue that, due to the way it was carried out, has endorsed the Democratic vote of the higher income and educated sectors but has dramatically distanced them from the working, union and Latino sectors of lower income and education.

As if that were not enough, another factor has been added: the southern states of the country are experiencing a remarkable economic boom: Arizona, Texas and Florida are growing substantially, with all kinds of investments and with much lower taxes than California or New York. The discourse of the Republicans in those states, especially in Texas and Florida (and Arizona that they can recover) is simple: here the economy grows, taxes are not increased, tax revenues increase due to the growth of the economy and with those resources can be assumed popular measures. Their voters care little, in this context, how conservative or Trumpist Governors Abbott or De Santis are. Prosperity is more attractive.

In his first midterm election, Obama lost 60 seats in the House of Representatives, but Obama remained a popular president, allowing him to win re-election relatively easily. Biden is not popular, his policies can be very ambitious but they do not end up offering concrete results and his party is divided and with an agenda that does not reach lower-income voters. All of this will be at stake tomorrow in the American Union, and with it the future of Mexico’s relationship with the United States: because all these issues involve us.