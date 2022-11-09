The elections of half term in the United States started the past Tuesday and on their first day they resulted in new faces that would refresh the diversity on the politics from the country.

Among them, the first openly lesbian governor the first digital native and member of generation z (born 1997) in Congress, the first native senator since 1925 and different particular achievements in the states, such as the first government of a woman in Arkansas and an African American Maryland.

These mid-term elections have been the first in history with candidates LGBTQ in the 50 states of the country and the capital Washington, a sample of how that community has become an increasingly powerful electoral force in the country. 90% belong to Democratic Party of the president Joe Biden.

Maura Healey, the first openly gay governor

the democrat maura healey became the first openly lesbian governor of the United States on Tuesday, after winning in the state of Massachusetts to the republican Geoff Diehlsupported by the former President Donald Trump, according to various media.

To all girls and all LGBTQ people: you can be anything you want

healey, 51 years old, current Attorney General of Massachusetts and renowned human rights defender, comfortably won her rival and snatches this important governorship from the Democrats, which was in Republican hands.

“For all the girls and all the people LGBTQ: they can be whatever they want,” he said. healey, who also becomes the first female governor in the state’s history. the current governor Charlie Bakera moderate Republican, decided not to run for a third term.

“Tonight, maura healey has made history, becoming the first lesbian governor of the country“, welcomed the organization Campaign for Human rightsthe greatest defender of the rights of the community LGBTQ from the country.

From the post of attorney general of Massachusetts, Healey fought to expand the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and queer, fought legislation against this community and worked for transgender people, says the organization.

Massachusetts will have two women as top state officials for the first time in history, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Healey will be seconded by Kim Driscoll as lieutenant governor. Healey might not be alone.

Maxwell Frost, the first digital native in the US Congress

the democrat MaxwellFrost, of 25 years, became this Tuesday the first member of the Generation Z to enter the United States Congress, by winning a seat in the Florida House of Representativesaccording to various US media.

A candidate for a Florida constituency that usually votes for his party, Frost was declared the winner by CNN and NBC. “WE HAVE WON!!!!,” tweeted the new congressman, who claims to have made history for Floridians, Generation Z and “for all those who believe in a better future.”

The young African-American, raised by an adoptive mother of Cuban origin, will stand out among the white faces and gray hair that populate the US parliament. In the lower house, the average age is 58 years.

We need this representation in Congress, to have a government that looks like the country and knows what it is going through.

“We need this representation in Congress, to have a government that looks like the country and knows what it’s going through,” Maxwell Frost told AFP in October. Coming from Generation Z -that of today’s adolescents and young people- he positions himself to the left.

Maxwell Frost is calling for social justice and fighting climate change and intends to use his mandate to combat gun violence. The young man entered politics at the age of 15, horrified like so many of his compatriots by a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

Later he became one of the national representatives of the March for Our Lives organization, a movement founded after an umpteenth massacre at a Florida school.

In New Hampshire, another 25-year-old candidate, Karoline Leavitt, is running for a seat in the House of Representatives. But the two young people are at the ideological antipodes. She is a great defender of Donald Trump, she calls for lower taxes and stricter border controls.

Wes Moore, the first African-American to govern Maryland

the democrat Wes Moore, war veteran Afghanistan, television producer and former executive director of the foundation Robin Hood, this Tuesday became the first Afro-descendant to position itself as Governor of Marylandafter two terms of Republican Larry Hogan.

The Democrat overcame Republican Dan Cox, who was backed by Donald Trump, carrying the fight against child poverty and the representation of the Afro-descendant community as a banner.

Markwayne Mullin, member of a native community in the Senate

the republican Markwayne Mullin is a member of a native American Community Tribe, known as Cherokee, who since 1925 have no representation in the Senate. Likewise, since 2005 indigenous representatives had not been seen in the upper house of the country.

Another week in Washington, another week of the Democrat party neglecting the real dangers facing our country. While Congress heads into recess for the next month, the American people are left suffering. #WeeklyWrapUp pic.twitter.com/z6fsnrvuph — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) September 30, 2022

For his part, Mullin has been a congressman since 2012 and has been characterized by his closeness to small businessmen.

Sarah Huckabee, the first woman elected Governor of Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Trump Spokesman, will be the next governor Arkansasbecoming the first woman who occupies this Market Stall.

He started as the favorite against Democrat Chris Jones in this state, where his father Mike Huckabee was governor from 1996 to 2007.

There was no better preparation to be White House press secretary than being a mom to preschool aged kids. I needed a lot of patience I had to answer the same question over and over again And say NO, a lot. As governor, I’ll say NO to Biden but YES to freedom and opportunity! pic.twitter.com/6okECxoJP0 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 4, 2022

During the campaign, Sarah Sanders, 40, criticized President Joe Biden and his “radical left” policies, notably runaway inflation, “open borders” and “increasing violent crime.”

She said she was willing to “join the coalition of strong conservative governors who defend our freedom.” As a White House spokeswoman, she had to deal with questions about Donald Trump’s aggressive comments against the media.

US President Donald Trump and spokeswoman Sarah Sanders at the time he announced his departure.

She was accused of lack of rigor and falsehoods in her sometimes tense interactions with journalists. This mother of three used to talk about her family and her faith in the newsroom. When she announced that she was leaving office in 2019, Donald Trump praised her courage, called her a “warrior” and considered that she would be “fantastic” as governor of Arkansas.

