US Elections | The Arizona gubernatorial candidate who lost the election demands the right to overturn the election result

Governor candidate Kari Lake claims that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast in the election. There is no evidence for the claim.

As an election ban prominent Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refuses to accept the November election results in his home state of Arizona.

Lake narrowly lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to the Democratic candidate To Katie Hobbs. Hobbs got 50.3 percent of the vote and Lake got 49.7 percent.

Lake has refused to concede defeat to Hobbs and has now filed a formal complaint seeking the right to overturn the election results in the state’s most populous county. According to Law, the court must either completely ignore Maricopa County’s votes and declare him the winner, or hold a new vote in that county.

Maricopa includes Arizona’s largest city, Phoenix, and Democratic candidate Hobbs beat Lake there by about 40,000 votes.

Lake filed the lawsuit Friday in Maricopa County Court. In it, he claims that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast in the elections. There is no evidence for the claim.

Lake has publicly complained about technical problems since the election. On election day, some polling stations in the county experienced technical problems with voting equipment, which slowed down voting. This also resulted in long queues at the polling stations.

According to the election authorities, everyone who came to vote was able to vote, and technical problems related to the equipment did not result in anyone’s votes being ignored. Still, Lake has complained about technical problems since the election and implied they were the reason for his defeat.

Lake was one of the most visible in the midterm elections Donald Trump’s of the candidates he supports, and he has refused to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election. According to Lake, Trump actually won the election.

Authorities have commented on Lake’s appeal closely, stating that the county respects the official result of a legally held election.

Arizona state election results have previously been associated with controversy over the legality of the official result. At the end of November, it was reported that Cochise County, which is part of the state had not agreed to officialize the election results. In the end, its officials overturned their decision and made the result official.

After the 2020 presidential election, Trump, who lost the election, and his supporters tried to get the election result reversed specifically in Arizona with accusations of election fraud. A Republican-sponsored recount in Arizona only confirmed it Joe Biden victory.