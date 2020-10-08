R.and uncertainties are mounting around the most important political event of the year. Even a normal US election can be full of surprises, all the more so when the election takes place in the middle of a pandemic. But that’s not all. With the incumbent President Donald Trump there is a man who openly breaks with the political norms of the old democracy, national economy number one. From his point of view, Trump has to be re-elected, anything else would not only be a blow to his ego, but would also threaten his business empire.

A choice in times of global plague. Economic upheaval. Unemployment. Rising government spending. The dispute between the USA and China – the international situation is confusing. German investors will also be affected by the developments. Hardly any asset class is likely to remain unaffected by the outcome of the election. The decision of the US voters will lead to price spikes on the stock exchanges. No matter who wins.