US Elections | Taylor Swift is endorsing Harris for president, and a researcher says that may be the most significant outcome of the entire debate

US elections|The world-class pop star is from Pennsylvania, where the situation in terms of support for presidential candidates is extremely even.

Wednesday’s after the United States presidential election debate that took place the night before in Finnish time, a pop star who is considered one of the most popular in the world Taylor Swift told to vote Terrible Harris.

Swift says Harris fights for the rights and issues that need a defender.

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute’s Center for the Study of American Politics and Power Maria Lindén says Swift’s announcement could be significant. It may even be the single most important thing that follows from the election debate.

“If Harris earned Taylor Swift’s public support for his campaign with this debate, it may be that it was the most decisive outcome of this debate,” says Lindén.

Lindén says that election debates are not as important as is often thought. They are often watched by those who are otherwise interested in politics. Not the ones the candidates should be able to convince. For example, young people.

“The fact that such an influential celebrity clearly stands behind another reaches a very different audience than the debate itself,” says Lindén.

The most watched presidential debate in the United States was between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton meeting in 2016, tells the American newspaper The New York Times. At that time, 84 million viewers gathered in front of the television.

Swift has 238 million followers on Instagram. Swift just announced her support for Harris on Instagram.

Young the behavior of the voters in the November elections is a small question mark.

Lindén says that according to opinion polls, there are many young people in the United States who are not convinced about either candidate, let alone whether they intend to vote at all.

To get to the voting booth, you have to make an effort.

You have to register as a voter and arrange time to queue at the ballot box. Lindén says that young people are less likely to see this problem.

However, Swift’s encouragement can be the decisive impetus for many to bother.

In addition, Lindén says that for many young people who cannot find out about the candidates themselves, it may be easiest to just trust Swift’s choice.

World class also tells about the importance of the star’s support August an incident that Swift also alludes to in her Instagram post on Wednesday.

At the time, Harris’s running mate Donald Trump shared photos on social media that appear to show Taylor Swift and her fans supporting Trump. However, the images were at least partially created by artificial intelligence.

Now Swift says that the incident influenced her decision to announce her voting intentions.

“I came to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about the real plans I have as a voter for this election,” Swift writes.

“The simplest thing is to fight misinformation with the truth.”

At the end of the post supporting Harris, Swift stated that she is a childless, cat-owning woman.

This is probably a reference to Trump’s vice presidential candidate By JD Vance to those from 2021 to speechesin which Vance has referred to Harris and other Democratic women as “a bunch of childless women whose own lives are grim.”

Swift is from Pennsylvania, one of the most prominent of the Libra states. According to support surveys, the situation there is extremely tight, in many measurements The support of Harris and Trump is even completely equal.

According to Lindén, this election will be won or lost in a few states and within them in a few constituencies.

Lindén emphasizes that it is impossible to say for sure whether Taylor Swift’s recent Instagram post will decide the presidential election. However, the race is now so tight that who knows what will decide it in the end.