The singer Taylor Swiftone of the most important figures in American pop culture with millions of followers around the world, announced on Tuesday that she will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 elections.

“I will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” she declared in an Instagram post just minutes after the debate between Harris and former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump ended.

Kamala Harris. Photo:AFP

On her Instagram account, where she has 283 million followers, Swift posed with a photo of her cat Benjamin and signed her post “single lady with cats,” a reference to Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who criticized Harris and childless women by calling them that name.

In that post, Swift began by saying that she had watched the debate and decided to announce that she would vote for Harris because she fights for rights and causes that, in her opinion, need “a warrior to defend them.”

“I believe she is a steady and talented leader and that we can accomplish much more in this country if we are guided by calm and not chaos. I was very encouraged and impressed by her choice of running mate @timwalz, who has been championing LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right over her own body for decades,” she said.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Photo:Valerie Macon. AFP

Swift endorsed Biden in 2020

Swift endorsed US President Joe Biden in 2020 and has previously supported other Democrats. In recent weeks, there has been growing debate over whether she would come out in support of Harris as the election draws ever closer.

In his post, he explained that She wanted to wait to see the two candidates in the debate and revealed that the decision to take a position came after she learned that Trump had used images generated by artificial intelligence in July to falsely claim that he had won the singer’s support.

That event, he said, evoked “his fears about artificial intelligence and the dangers of spreading disinformation.”

Joe Biden Photo:EFE

“It made me conclude that I need to be very transparent as a voter about what my plans really are for this election. The easiest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” he said, before announcing his support for Harris and Walz.

The singer invited her followers to read about the issues that matter to them in order to make their own decision. “I’ve done my research and I’ve made my decision. Your research and your decision are yours,” he said.

Finally, she reminded that in order to vote in the United States, citizens must register in a census in a proactive manner and added a link to her stories where this procedure can be done and where information is offered on dates for voting in advance.

In some US states, Early voting dates begin on September 20.

As the news broke that Swift was endorsing Harris and Walz, the vice presidential candidate himself was doing an interview on MSNBC. The presenter read him the singer’s post, to which he put his hand on his heart and thanked her.

Swift’s endorsement could have a big impact on the youth votewhich could be key to Harris winning a race that polls show to be particularly tight.