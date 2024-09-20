US Elections, Mystery Erupts Over Anti-Kamala-Biden Post Posted Online by X Boss Elon Musk and Then Removed. US Secret Service Investigating

The Secret Service is investigating the post of Elon Musk on X, then removed, which was asked, after the new attack on Trumpbecause “no one is trying to assassinate Biden or Harris.” Bloomberg reveals that the secret service is trying to determine if a person poses an imminent threat to one of its protégés.

Threatening the US president or vice president is a crime that can carry a fine or up to five years in prison. According to Nate Herring, a Secret Service spokesman, “as a matter of policy, we do not comment on these matters but we can say that we investigate all threats to our protected individuals.”