The question is: what happens now that Joe Biden has left the race? Adnkronos contacted Rachel Rizzo, senior fellow at the Atlantic Councilone of the most important American think tanks, to discuss the scenarios for the Democratic Party. The key element is the immediate endorsement of Kamala Harris by the outgoing president.

“In the newspapers and in Washington, there is often talk of a brokered convention, that is, a meeting of the delegates of the Democratic Party in which the game is completely reopened and new candidates compete for the nomination. Speaking with various delegates, however, I believe that the party will aim for an ‘orderly’ transition: Kamala as a presidential candidate, who chooses a vice-presidential candidate among the white and moderate males of her party. Like Roy Cooper, governor of North Carolina, Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky. The alternative, a free-for-all, would be very chaotic and would not give an image of unity of the Democratic Party”.

In the party, Rizzo explains, they are waiting for Biden’s statements that will arrive later in the week. “It was a historic decision for the incumbent president. I think it is difficult for members of the party, after his step back, to start contesting Kamala’s choice”. Various ‘presidential’ names are being mentioned, including Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer. “These figures are building their political image, perhaps for future presidential races. It is a moment in which ‘new blood’ is entering the political arena. Making a leap forward but against the White House is a risky move. I must admit that we are in a situation never seen in recent decades, so although the possibility of an open convention is low, I cannot rule it out completely”, continues the expert. It must also be considered that at the moment the campaign funds are in the name of the Biden-Harris ticket, and therefore any ‘disobedient’ candidates could not exploit the Democrats’ treasure trove but would have to start raising millions of dollars on their own. It is not excluded, but it is not easy. In addition, delegates voted for the couple, but now that Biden is no longer a candidate, they are not required to vote for his running mate. Although it is not easy to change horses in the race.