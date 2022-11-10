US Elections | Results are expected from Nevada and Arizona – this is how the election situation looks now

The election result in the United States is still extremely tight. It is possible that the election result in Georgia, and at the same time the entire Senate majority, will be decided only in the second round in December.

When The close of voting in the US midterm elections came almost two days had already passed, the final election result was still open.

It has been clear for a long time that the election was not the kind of success for the Republican Party that many expected in advance and what was hoped for in the party. The so-called “red tidal wave”, i.e. the Republicans a clear majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate was not seen.

The party of the sitting president almost always suffers a defeat in the midterm elections, and that is the case this time as well Joe Biden for the Democratic Party he represents, but based on Thursday evening’s data, the loss is exceptionally small.

Still it is possible that the Republican Party will gain a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Especially with regard to the House of Representatives, the victory of the Republicans has been considered almost certain since the first election night, although the party still does not have a guaranteed majority of 218 representatives.

On Thursday evening at 9:30 Finnish time, the confirmed number of seats for the Republicans in the House of Representatives was 209. The confirmed number of seats for the Democrats was correspondingly 186.

For example, The New York Times pointed out in its election monitoring, that the Republican victory may be very narrow. The party was in the lead in a total of 221 constituencies. If it remains their final number of seats in the House of Representatives, the difference to the Democrats would be only seven seats.

In the Senate on the other hand, the fight is much tougher. As of Wednesday night, the state of clinched states is that Republicans have 49 senators and Democrats have 48.

There are a hundred senators in total, so three seats are still open.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the Georgia state senatorial election was not decided at all in Tuesday’s vote.

Georgia’s election law requires that the senator-elect must receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, and no more than a sitting Democratic senator Raphael Warnock than the Republican challenger Herschel Walker too have not succeeded in doing so. It is therefore very possible that the winner and at the same time the entire Senate majority will be decided in Georgia only in the second round on December 6.

The other two open senatorial seats are in the states of Nevada and Arizona.

in Arizona it seems likely that the sitting Democratic Sen Mark Kelly that’s right. When 70 percent of the votes had been counted, Kelly’s share of the votes was 51.4 percent. His challenger, the Republicans Blake Masters had received 46.4 percent of the votes.

Arizona’s vote count will likely drag on until at least Friday, but the senatorial seat is expected to go to the Democrats.

So, the biggest drama is currently taking place in the state of Nevada. Finnish time, 83 percent of the votes had been counted there on Thursday evening, and the Republican candidate Adam Laxalt led the voting with 49.4 percent of the vote.

A resignation to a sitting Democratic senator Catherine Cortez Masto was however quite narrow. At this stage, Cortez Masto’s vote share is 47.6 percent. In the number of votes, the difference between Laxalt and Cortez Masto was about 15,000 votes on Thursday evening.

Most of the remaining votes in the state of Nevada are uncounted specifically in Clark and Washoe counties, where Cortez Masto has received the majority of votes.

The difference is especially clear in the state’s largest county, Clark, where the big city of Las Vegas is also located. There, Cortez Masto led Laxalt by five percentage points. It is possible that he will still pass Laxalt with the votes of the county.

If the Republican Laxalt wins the Nevada state battle and the Democrat Kelly wins Arizona, the Senate majority will be decided in Georgia.

After this, if Warnock, who is now in charge, were to defeat Walker in December, the seats in the Senate would again be evenly split 50-50. In this case, the Democratic vice president who presides over the Senate Terrible Harris casts the deciding vote in tied votes.

Thus, the Democrats would have the slimmest possible majority in the Senate, as it has been since the last presidential election.