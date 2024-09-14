Saturday, September 14, 2024
US Elections | Pope: Both US presidential candidates are “against life”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
US Elections | Pope: Both US presidential candidates are “against life”
Pope Francis answered journalists’ questions about the US presidential election.

Pope Francis accused both front-runners in the US presidential election on Friday of being “anti-life”.

The view emerged when the Pope answered reporters’ questions about the upcoming US presidential election.

In his response, the Pope referred to the Republican candidate Donald Trump for anti-immigration policy and the Democratic candidate Horrible Harris support for abortion rights.

“Both are against life. One of them repels immigrants and the other kills children.”

According to the Pope, voters must make a decision between the candidates according to their conscience.

“You have to choose the lesser of two evils. Which is the lesser evil, the woman or the gentleman?”

The Pope returned to Rome on Friday from his 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific region. The trip was the longest of his papal career in terms of distance and duration.

