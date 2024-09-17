US Elections | Pop star Billie Eilish announced her support for Kamala Harris

US elections|Billie Eilish urges people to register and vote early in the US presidential election.

17.9. 23:33

American pop superstar Billie Eilish inform in the update published in the messaging service X to vote for Democrats Terrible Harris for president of the United States.

In the video she published, Eilish appears as her brother, who also works in the music industry of Finneas O’Connell with. They urge people to check if they are already registered as voters. The siblings say they will vote in advance and urge people to do the same.

“We vote for Kamala Harris and [demokraattien varapresidenttiehdokasta] Tim Walzbecause they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Billie Eilish says in the video.

“We cannot allow extremists to control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris”, says Finneas O’Connell.

“Vote like your life depends on it,” Billie Eilish says at the end.

In the United States, Tuesday marks a day of celebration, the purpose of which is, among other things, to spread awareness about registering as a voter.

Very popular American singer Taylor Swift told last week that he would vote for Harris in the US presidential election. Swift made the announcement on Instagram to Harris and the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s after the election debate.

Swift, who enjoys enormous popularity, has been trusted can influence the election resultif he gives his support to either candidate.

Billie Eilish has also been at the top of the listening lists recently. For example, on the music streaming service Spotify, Eilish has almost 106 million monthly listeners at the time of publishing the story.

Eilish also, for example, appeared in the video of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which promoted the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.