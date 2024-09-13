US Elections | One ruthless number reveals that Harris’ alliance may soon be a mere memory

HS prepares a weekly analysis of where the US elections are going. The poll situation now tells about a very even race and how Harris has reason to be genuinely afraid of defeat.

of November On the 5th, Americans will decide who will be the next President of the United States and the most powerful politician on the planet.

Starting this weekend, HS will publish an analysis of the presidential election every weekend until the November election. The analyzes reveal, among other things, what the polls tell about the election situation and bring together the week’s most significant events from the election fronts.

Worn out the most important event of the week was the Democratic candidate, vice president Horrible Harris and a Republican former president Donald Trump election debate. Many Finns also watched it online early Wednesday morning, and many had something to say about it.

Follow a couple of interesting comments from the X message service:

“We have just witnessed one of the most devastating debates in US presidential election history. Harris was ready to rumble and Trump embarrassed himself. When added to Taylor Swift’s announcement that he’s voting for Harris, then tonight could very well be a critical moment in the campaign,” comment Leading researcher at Upi, the Foreign Policy Institute, which follows the United States Charly Salonius-Pasternak.

And this is what Salonius-Pasternak’s former boss, who moved from Up to the coalition’s MEP, stated Mika Aaltolawhich has followed US elections for decades:

“Don’t think that the elections have now been patted down. In Europe, Biden’s departure was greeted with relief. Trump anxiety turned hopefully into oblivion. However, the elections will be very tight… We know the surprises of October.”

It hasn’t been patted down, and that’s what some excerpts from previous events tell you. It has been 63 days since Trump’s assassination attempt. It has been 55 days since the sitting president Joe Biden left the race. It is 23 days since the Democrats’ ecstatic party meeting.

The decisive number is 51. Yes many days it’s the election, a long time.

In the US elections, new events swept over the old ones like waves. It’s impossible to know who on election day will even remember that singer Swift said she liked Harris or that Trump was out of his mind.

Here quick analysis of the debate between Harris and Trump:

Trump was shuffling and looking a touch crazier than on an average day for the past nine years in politics. He spoke on the abortion issue, about how the Democrats want to “execute” newborn babies. And about how Haitians cancers cats and dogs of Ohioans and how the entire country is on the path to destruction because of Biden and Harris.

Harris, on the other hand, knew how to manipulate Trump and dodge an embarrassing question about the US’s leaking southern border. When Trump had a thousand-buck spot to bash Harris on border politics, he started talking about how superior his campaign events are because of the trap Harris had built.

In his response to the border issue, Harris said that people get tired and bored at Trump’s rallies and leave halfway through. “We’re having the biggest, most incredible campaign events in the history of politics,” Trump replied.

In quick polls conducted after the debate, the winner was Harris, the average of three different polls by by 57–34 percent.

According to Trump, he won, and the debate was the best of his life. He also said he would not agree to another debate against Harris.

It will take a few more days to see how the argument is reflected in the candidates’ endorsements.

There is however, it is rash to imagine that the debate decided the election. Sure, it could set in motion a dynamic that digs Trump deeper into the hole and empowers Harris supporters to knock on doors and make phone calls to get “moving voters” on Harris’ side and their own.

However, the poll situation tells about an extremely even race and how Harris has reason to be genuinely afraid of defeat. On Friday, Harris led Trump in national poll averages by about 1.9 to 2.8 percentage points based on two different composites – of the Silver Bulletin and 538’s – according to

The lead is dangerously thin for Harris because the election is decided by the 538 electoral votes that are distributed state by state. For example, the Harris poll lead in crucial states – in Pennsylvania and in Michigan – was in the range of 0.9–1.7 percentage points on Friday morning Finnish time.

Polls have in previous elections had a tendency to measure Trump’s support in the lower corner. In the 2020 election, Biden led just below the election Trump by 8.4 percentage points, but difference in elections was only around 4.4 percentage points.

In the 2016 election, the Democrats Hillary Clinton led Trump In Pennsylvania, just under the election by 3.7 percentage points, but Trump won the state by 0.7 percentage points. Clinton was on her way to a landslide victory until she lost, despite receiving more than 2.8 million more votes nationally than Trump.

If With the argument, Harris will get a bounce in the polls or a slightly more permanent upward trend, it may soon melt away. That’s what happened after the Democrats’ convention. Harris’ lead in the polls began to rise slightly, after which Trump soon began to catch up with Harris.

If the election turns out to be as tight as the polls now suggest, there is a fairly high probability that there will be a mess about the reliability of the vote counting and a series of court battles, like in 2020.

So there are 51 days until the election, but at this stage we dare not guess the date of the confirmation of the winner. If Trump loses, congratulations to Harris may have to wait a very long time. He has yet to admit that he lost to Biden in 2020, let alone congratulate him.

In the year After 2,000 election days, it took 36 days before a Democrat Al Gore conceded defeat by the Republican For George W. Bush.

Gore received more than half a million more votes nationally, but in a 5-4 Supreme Court decision, Bush won the Electoral College by just 537 votes in Florida.

At this point, we dare to present only one sure election prediction: a lot of crazy and crazy things will happen before this cat is skinned.