“Yes, she can”, “Yes, she can”. Ex-US President Barack Obama’s enthusiastic endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during his closing speech on the second day of the party’s national convention. “Hope is returning,” echoed former first lady Michelle.America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a president, Kamala Harris,” Barack Obama told a cheering crowd in his adopted hometown of Chicago.

“Kamala Harris is ready for this job,” the former president said, emphasizing: “She has spent her life fighting for people who need a voice.” “We have a chance to elect someone who has spent her whole life trying to give people the same opportunities that America gave her,” he continued. “Someone who sees you and hears you and who will get up every single day and fight for you: the next president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.”

Obama attacked his Republican successor Donald Trump, who faces Harris in the race for the White House. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped complaining about his problems since he stepped off his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of whining and complaining that’s gotten worse now that he’s worried about losing to Kamala,” Obama said. “We don’t need another four years of bluster and confusion and chaos. We’ve seen that movie and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave the floor to her husband on stage, where she said that she and Harris have built their lives on the same founding values, despite their mothers being born on the other side of the ocean, making a veiled reference to Trump’s statements about the vice president’s origins, since he questioned whether she was black and suggested that it was a strategy to gain votes, since her mother is Indian and her father Jamaican.

“Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people to ever run for president. And she is one of the most deserving,” he said. In that sense, he added that the vice president’s story “is the story of the majority of Americans who are trying to build a better life,” because “no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Democrats officially confirmed Harris as their presidential nominee for the November 5 election, in a purely ceremonial vote. Harris will deliver the convention’s opening speech on Thursday night, marking the grand finale of a four-day event designed to celebrate Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, and build momentum for the rest of the campaign.