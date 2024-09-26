US Elections | NOW: Biden called Trump a “loser” on a talk show and claimed that he would have won the election

US elections|US President Joe Biden did not spare his praise when talking about Kamala Harris.

of the United States president Joe Biden criticized the Republican presidential candidate on Wednesday morning local time Donald Trump On ABC’s daily The View talk show.

Tells about it The New York Times (NOW).

According to NYT, Biden called Trump, among other things, “a loser who is unable to let go of his frustration.” Biden used an English word for Trump loserwhich means loser in Finnish.

Biden also told about his decision not to run for president again. He said that the solution brought him peace.

When the presenters asked Biden if he would have won the next presidential election against Trump, he answered unequivocally.

“Yes. I was sure I would beat Trump. He is a loser.”

Biden boasted during the talk show as well Terrible Harriswhom he says he considers “smart as hell, number one.”

“Also, he is tough. He is honorable. And one of the things that I like about him in particular, and that unites the two of us, is that we’re optimistic about the future,” Biden said.

NYT reports that Biden is the first sitting president to be a guest on a live segment of The View. Barack Obama participated in the program in 2010, but only in the pre-recorded part.