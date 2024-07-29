If he were still alive today, Mao Tse-tung would most likely have rewritten one of his most famous quotes: “great is the interference under heaven”. Because, reading the post published by Elon Musk a few hours ago, one realizes how under the electoral sky of the United States, it will not be so much Mao’s confusion that will dominate, but rather the asymmetric battle of interference.

Elon Musk posted a screenshot of a test on his X account this morning which he says he did by typing the words “president Donald” into the Google search bar highlighting how among the results suggested by the engine there is no predictive reference to the Republican candidate Donald J. Trumpwho of course was president from 2016 to 2020.

The American tycoon ends his post by asking whether this result, which he says was imposed by Google’s algorithm, is not an attempt to interfere with democratic processes.. Now, aside from the audience that the post has already gained, with over 34 million views and just over 30 thousand comments, the real theme of this election campaign for the election of the forty-seventh president of the United States and another: where Google’s alleged interference ends and, conversely, where Elon Musk’s beginswhich has such a hybrid role that it is itself a healthy carrier of digital influence. So we need to understand in this situation which interference is more dangerous, or if we want more effective, that of Google search results or that of Musk?





Meanwhile, for the record and not only, I tried to do the same search by inserting the two identical words used by Musk and, at least for us Italians that we connect to the network, the first of the ten results that Google returns to us is what refers specifically to Donald Trump as the forty-fifth US president.





Now, the explanations could be different: either at 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway in Mountain View, Google’s headquarters, they removed the possible filters that limited the search immediately after Musk’s post or, as is also plausible, the limitation only concerns searches performed by users in certain geographical areas of the planet. Maybe in the USA, but not outside the stars and stripes borders. Just as, It could be that Musk posted a screenshot of a search performed with a device where the personal results option was activated that provides users with personalized predictions or recommendations based on past searches, Google features to speed up search times. Finally, it should also be remembered that it is possible to report to Google, as Musk could have done without any problems instead of polluting the ecosystem, inappropriate search predictions, therefore not corresponding to possible search trends.