Who is Glen Youngkin, the new name for the 2024 US elections

Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. It seems to almost everyone that the 2024 presidential election in the United States will be an aged re-enactment of the 2020 confrontation. Still, there is perhaps one name that could change the equation and become a runaway variable in a script that seems otherwise already written. It’s about Glen Youngkin. The Republican governor of Virginia could be the right name not only and not so much to beat Trump at primariesbut also and above all to beat Biden in the actual elections.

Virginia legislatures vote in the fall, and Democrats fear that, if successful this fall, Youngkin will continue to boost its national profile, to make the state even more presidentially competitive and perhaps launch himself into the race for the White House in 2024. Republicans counter that Youngkin is focused solely on winning the General Assembly in November and correcting the state’s political trajectory after years of democratic government.

Youngkin and his team have strategically avoided the topic of his political future, without excluding the possibility that he could launch himself into the race for the presidency at an advanced stage. Also because many think it’s almost crazy for him not to attempt the climb to the White House. It is Youngkin’s efficiency that worries Democrats the most. They believe that he will use the GOP majority to introduce a conservative legislative package that could include curtailing abortion and voting rights.

From McKinsey to Virginia. Up to the… White House?

But who exactly is Youngkin? Like Trump, he is an entrepreneur. Originally from New Jersey and educated at Rice University and Harvard Business School, worked for the consulting firm McKinsey & Company for many years, later becoming a senior executive of The Carlyle Groupa renowned private equity firm.

