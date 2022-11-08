“Before all the votes have been cast, commentators are claiming that these midterm elections I’m a referendum on the president’s agenda, nothing could be further from true. “It is what we read in a memo that the White House is circulating today among its allies, according to what CNN reveals, with what appears to be a preventive move in view of the expected electoral defeat.

In the memo, the American broadcaster reveals again, they remember how over twenty polls show the popularity of individual items on Biden’s agendafrom its main legislative initiatives, to the action for the debts of honor and the response to Covid.

Arguments that Biden himself had claimed in recent days, admitting however that perhaps there was a communication problem: “We approved so many good things, but people didn’t understand how good they were“.