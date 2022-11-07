America to vote for the 2022 midterm elections. Joe Biden has not spared himself in these last days of the election campaign, turning America far and wide, even with Barack Obama at his side, to sound the alarm about the risk of the democracy of a victory of a republican party controlled by the “extremism” of the Trumpian wing. But the latest sprint of the Democratic president, who turns 80 on November 20, does not seem to have managed to stop the wind that has been blowing more and more decisively for weeks now in favor of the Republicans, projected, according to the forecasts, towards a clear victory in the elections by midterm.

What pushes Republicans in favor is mainly Americans’ frustration with inflation, with rising gasoline and food prices, along with criticism of a democratic policy perceived as not severe enough with crime and immigration. In short, the old Clintonian adage ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ has turned into ‘it’s inflation, stupid’, this time to the detriment of the Democrats who instead focused on other issues, in particular abortion, to defend their narrow majority at the Congress. Not to mention that it has now become a tradition that mid-term elections turn into a slap in the face for the incumbent president and his party.

So all the predictions give the House winners the Republicans – who need to win just 5 seats to overturn the current balance of power of 222 to 213 in favor of the Democrats – with the only unknown being how large their majority will be. An answer that could come from the 26 duels that, according to Politico’s last-minute polls, are still open.

The situation is different in the Senate, where there is currently a 50-50 tie – with the Democrats having the majority thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the president of the upper house – and the game tomorrow appears destined to be played to the very end on a tightrope.

Unlike the Chamber, which is entirely renewed every two years, the Senate has a mandate of 6 years, therefore, every two years about a third of the 100 senators is renewed, to be exact 35 tomorrow, because a senator will also have to be replaced Oklahoma who retired. According to the poll published today by Politico, there are six duels that will be able to decide who will lead the senate. Four of those seats are currently held by the Democrats – Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire – and two by the Republicans – Pennsylvania and Winsconsin – thus tipping the balance of possibilities a little more in favor of the latter.

Today there is also a vote to elect 36 governors, and hundreds of mayors and local officials. The important electoral round is therefore the first test for US democracy after Donald Trump’s electoral protests and the assault on Congress by his supporters to prevent the ratification of Biden’s victory.

Biden and the Democrats are raising the alarm that Republicans are vying for Republicans, nationally and state, by a large number of Trumpian candidates – the Washington Post has counted 299 – who are inspired not only by the former president’s program, but they are like him ‘deniers’, that is, they question the legitimacy of Biden’s electoral victory. With candidates for governors and other posts that give control of the electoral process in states that promise, or threaten, drastic overhauls of electoral systems.

For his part, Trump is banking on this army of his candidates who affirm the illegitimacy of the 2020 elections, to transform today’s vote into a revenge on Joe Biden. And in a springboard his new candidacy for the White House, to which for days, during the rallies in support of the candidates, he continues to make references in no way veiled, assuring that an announcement will arrive “very soon”. And his entourage is already leaking a date, November 14, a few days after the expected Republican victory, which the former president would aim to be named after.