US elections|The majority of Americans would like stricter gun laws in the country.

Democrats presidential candidate and vice president of the United States Terrible Harris opened his arsenal Oprah Winfrey’s with at the election event organized on Thursday.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re going to get shot,” Harris said jokingly during the live-streamed event.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have said that, but my staff will deal with this later,” Harris continued, according to Britain’s BBC by.

Winfrey asked the vice president if he had been a gun owner for a long time. Harris responded in the affirmative, saying he supports the United States Constitution, which protects the right to own guns.

Harris’s the weapon stock came up already in the election debatewhere he faced the Republican nominee last week Donald Trump’s. During the argument, Harris said he wanted to make it clear that he is a gun owner himself and does not intend to take guns from anyone.

However, in an interview with Winfrey, Harris said he was in favor of banning automatic weapons. According to him, such are intended for a war situation and have no place on ordinary streets.

of the US Pew Research Center by nearly 60 percent of Americans support stricter gun laws, and more than 60 percent think it’s too easy to legally obtain a gun right now.