Kamala Harris announces in an exclusive interview with CNN that, if elected, she would nominate a republican for his cabinetadmitting that he doesn’t have a name in mind yet. “We have 68 days left until this election, so I’m not going to put the cart before the horse. But I would, I think. I think it’s really important,” he emphasizes. “I’ve spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made who have different opinions, different experiences. And I think that It would be a benefit to the American public to have a member of my cabinet who was a Republican.“, explained the Democratic candidate for president of the United States.

Weapons and Israel

“I think the most important and significant aspect of my political perspective and my decisions is that my values ​​have not changed,” he said, stressing that he would not change Biden’s policy on arms sales to Israel.

She then described for the first time the phone call in which President Joe Biden informed her that he was abandoning his bid for a second term after his disastrous debate performance. And she deflected her rival’s questions about her racial identity, dismissing Donald Trump’s suggestion that she “became black by accident.” “Same old pattern,” she said. “Next question, please.”

Green Deal

As for the Green Deal, “I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent issue to which we should apply parameters that include respecting deadlines over time.” “We have set goals for the United States of America and, by extension, for the entire world, regarding the achievement of certain standards of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, for example. This value has not changed,” he said.

The US economy

Kamala Harris reiterated her focus on strengthening the economy: “First and foremost, one of my top priorities is to do everything I can to support and strengthen the middle class.”