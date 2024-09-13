The Vice President of the United States and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris leads by five points in national voting intention over her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, according to a survey conducted after Tuesday’s televised debate.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos for Reuters, shows that 47% of the Democratic candidate will vote against 42% for the Republican candidate.with a margin of error of three percentage points.

The gap between the two increased by one point, to five points, compared to the last Ipsos survey conducted at the end of August.

The new poll, which had a sample of 1,690 people, was conducted between September 11 and 12, after the September 10 debate between Harris and Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In that face to face, broadcast by the ABC network, The Democrat appeared calm and presidential in front of an irritated and defensive Republican who was corrected several times by the moderators to debunk some of his fake news.

Fifty-two percent of those surveyed by Ipsos believe Harris won the debate, while only 21% believe Trump performed better.

The Democratic campaign has called for another face-to-face meeting before the November 5 presidential election, but Trump on Thursday ruled out debating his opponent again.

Due to the American electoral system, The election will be decided in a handful of decisive states where polls reflect a very close competition between the two candidates.

Harris campaign launches Spanish-language ad to appeal to Pennsylvania Latinos



The campaign of US Vice President Kamala Harris announced this Friday a new ad targeting Latino voters in Pennsylvania, a crucial state for the November elections that the candidate will visit today.

The ad, titled “Mi voz,” features Victor Martinez, host of La Mega Radio in Allentown and a respected figure in the eastern Pennsylvania town where more than 54% of residents are Latino.

In the ad, Martinez says he will vote for Harris because of her ability to listen and understand the needs of working families.

“My name is Victor Martinez, you may recognize my voice. I have interviewed many candidates. They all talk, but the difference is that Kamala Harris listens,” he says in the spot.

In addition, it highlights Harris’ record of fighting “against greedy corporations that make it difficult to buy food and pay rent,” with the goal of reducing costs for working Latino families.

Martinez is a recognized leader in the Latino community in Pennsylvania. On his Spanish-language morning show, “El Relajo de la Mañana,” he devotes 30 minutes of the four-hour broadcast to informing his listeners about how to register to vote, promoting local and state Latino candidates, and encouraging Latinos to get involved and run for office.

Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Harris’ campaign manager, explains in a statement that Martínez’s choice is not a coincidence, highlighting his role as “a trusted messenger known by Latino voters throughout the key state of Pennsylvania,” which is vital for the campaign to establish connections with the community in that state.

Harris will visit Johnstown and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. two counties that former Republican President Donald Trump won in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The choice of these locations reflects the campaign’s desire to build on the momentum of Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia, where Harris proved more adept than Trump at attracting undecided voters ahead of the November election.