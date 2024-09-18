US Elections | Kamala Harris called Donald Trump

US elections|The call was cordial, even though Harris and Trump have accused each other of fomenting division and violence.

Democrats presidential candidate Terrible Harris has called the Republican nominee For Donald Trump after this, within a short time, he was already the target of another suspected assassination attempt.

Vice President Harris spoke about Tuesday’s call in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). Harris said he had made sure former President Trump was OK. He also said that during the phone call he repeated the view that he had previously shared in public, that there is no place for political violence in the United States.

The White House described the conversation between the two as friendly and brief.

Trump was the target of a suspected assassination attempt while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday. At that time, a Secret Service agent noticed the barrel of the rifle being chopped off from the brush.

Agents responded to the scene, and a Secret Service agent reportedly discharged his weapon. The suspect fled the scene, but authorities apprehended him about 45 minutes later with the help of eyewitness observations.

The suspect did not even fire a shot.

Authorities found a loaded rifle, two backpacks and a Gopro video camera at the scene.

Suspect of attempted shooting Ryan Wesley Routh58, was indicted Monday in Florida on firearms charges. It is thought that more charges will be brought against Routh at a later date.

In the summer, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. At that time, he was slightly wounded in his right ear.

Mixed Harris and the President Joe Biden have talked with Trump on the phone after the latest near miss. Although the phone conversations have been warm, the mood has been chilly on the campaign trail, as Harris and Trump have accused each other of inciting division and violence.

Harris took advantage of Tuesday’s interview in Pennsylvania to address Trump’s false stories that Haitian immigrants were eating the pets of residents of Springfield, Ohio.

Springfield has received at least thirty bomb threats, according to Ohio’s governor, since Trump and his vice presidential nominee JD Vance strengthened the harmful conspiracy theory mentioned above. At least two schools have had to be closed in Springfield, and the city’s mayor has also said that he has received death threats.

“It’s a great shame what’s happening to families and children in that community,” Harris said.

“It has to stop,” he continued.

Harris also emphasized that Trump needs to be told that he cannot be trusted with the job of president if he continues to use similar hateful rhetoric.

Trump has in turn accused Harris and Biden’s rhetoric about him as the reason for the two suspected assassination attempts on him. Democrats have described Trump as a threat to democracy.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said that Biden and Harris have never encouraged violence in any way.

Trump himself uses questionable language in his own campaign and, among other things, paints Harris as an evil radical who will lead the United States down the path of failure.

When Trump spoke to the same NABJ organization in July, he caused outrage after making outlandish claims about Harris’ ethnicity. He falsely claimed that Harris had previously identified as Indian, but had “turned black” some years ago. Harris’ late mother was Indian and his father is Jamaican.

On Tuesday, Trump was on a campaign trip to the Libra state of Michigan, where he was supposed to visit at least the city of Flint, which has been hit by the closure of car factories and the water crisis that has lasted for several years.

In the United States, the situation of the so-called swing states is closely monitored, as their significance for the outcome of the election is significant.

Fresh from Suffolk University and USA Today poll gives Harris a slim lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, where the vice president is campaigning on Tuesday. According to the survey, Harris’s support in the state is 49 percent, and Trump’s is 46 percent.