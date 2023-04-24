Usa, the 2024 elections towards a new Biden-Trump clash

Nothing is certain but it is certainly quite probable that the new run for the Presidency of the United States could be a “sequel” to the last elections. Only this time the two contenders could remember the legendary old men of the famous American film Cocoon. A success, that of Cocoon in 1985, where the energy of the universe made them almost immortal. And all this because the two possible competitors, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, will sail peacefully around 80, more or less, in 2024.

Given this premise, what will happen from now on? Joe Biden could dissolve the delay and announce his presidential candidacy for the 2024 elections as early as tomorrow. Donald Trump has already practically announced it, between one and another legal battle, collecting millions of dollars for his electoral campaign in a flash . It is also true that, at the moment the tycoon, he appears to be the only politician in the equipped to run for president. His potential rival, Governor Ron DeSantis, is presented by the latest polls as a hopeless loser to the giant blond in the red tie. All of this leads us to think that the most likely scenario in 2024 will be a rematch of the previous Biden-Trump match.

Use, a two-minute video to announce the new presidential race

The well-informed maintain that the President will announce his descent into the field with a video, after the meeting with the unions organized above all to underline the infrastructural investments of his administration. As soon as he has announced the step, by law he will be able to ask for money, about 2 billion dollars, from his donors. The undertaking is titanic, expensive and for many not exciting. Biden’s popularity is up 40% as of 2021 after dishonorable withdrawal from Afghanistan.

