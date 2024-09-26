US elections|US presidential candidates disagree on tariffs on foreign products.

Stateside Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris focused on economic issues Wednesday at a campaign event and in a televised interview with MSNBC, his first solo interviews with the president Joe Biden withdraw from the candidacy.

held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a campaign speech Harris said he is and always has been a strong supporter of labor and unions. At the same time, he said he believes that active cooperation between the state and the private sector is the most effective way to generate economic opportunities.

“I am a capitalist. I believe in free and fair markets,” Harris said.

The presidential candidate described his own economic political vision as an economy of opportunities. As president, Harris promised to boost the US economy and domestic production.

In his speech, the Democratic candidate presented his economic program, which promises tax cuts for up to 100 million middle-class Americans. In addition, companies that increase “good union jobs” could receive tax credits.

In his speech, Harris presented himself as a supporter of the middle class and working people, and also attacked the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump against.

“For Donald Trump, our economy works best if it benefits those who own big skyscrapers. Not the ones who actually build them. Not the ones who run the electricity to them. Not the ones who mop their floors,” Harris said.

According to Harris, while Trump was president, nearly 200,000 factory jobs moved from the United States to foreign countries.

Harris also fished for working-class votes by saying he supports dropping degree requirements and increasing skills-based pay, said CNN.

Trump’s campaign quickly reacted to Harris’ speech in Pittsburgh, saying it was full of lies. The campaign also noted that the Harris and Biden administrations have already had three and a half years to tackle problems such as low prices.

Trump also promised that he would support US production, especially with the proposed tariffs on foreign imports.

“You’re going to get protection from them (foreign products) coming in because we’re going to put 50 to 200 percent tariffs on them,” Trump told supporters in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

In an interview with MSNBC, Harris criticized Trump’s significant increases in customs duties on foreign products, which he had presented several times before.

“You can’t just throw around ideas about import duties that apply to everyone. He’s not to be taken very seriously,” Harris said.