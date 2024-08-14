Kamal Harris leads, albeit narrowly, in seven key states, with Donald Trump maintaining a leadwhich until a few weeks ago had in all states when the opponent was still Joe Biden, only in Nevada. This is what emerges from the new Cook Political Report Swing State Project Survey, the poll in swing states conducted by Bsg and GS Strategy Group, which shows that the Democrat is in the lead with 48% against 47% of the former president.

So it’s basically neck and neck, but the balance of power appears to have changed significantly since the last Swing State Project poll, released in May, which gave the tycoon a 3-point lead overall. He now holds it only in Nevada, although it’s much narrower than the six-point lead he had in the state in May.

Trump: “My strange voice with Musk? It’s technology’s fault”

Trump, meanwhile, on Truth Social returned to talk about the interview with Elon Musk, writing that it was the fault of “technology” if his voice during the two-hour conversation with Musk on his X Spaces seemed “different and strange”. The interview had “record ratings, it was something special, Elon is very special and I thank him for his strong endorsement”, Trump said.

“Unfortunately,” he added, “due to the complexity of modern equipment and cell phone technology, my voice was, in some areas, somewhat different and strange. However, we made a true and perfect recording of the conversation.” Many, especially Trump critics, noted that during the conversation with the billionaire Tesla founder, Trump appeared to be stuttering or having trouble pronouncing words.