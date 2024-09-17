US Elections | Harris is leading Trump in the districts that the American media is watching especially closely

US elections|USA Today magazine’s support survey was conducted after a favorable election debate for Kamala Harris.

of the United States Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris led by a Republican Donald Trump in two Pennsylvania counties in the state of Libra, where voters have chosen the candidate who won the entire election in the last several presidential elections.

Pennsylvania is a potentially decisive state for the election. In a statewide, recent USA Today magazine in the survey Harris leads Trump by 49% to 46%.

The recent polls are particularly interesting because they were conducted after the election debate held last week. Quick questions after the debate toldthat Harris was considered the clear winner.

In the poll averages for Pennsylvania, Harris’ lead is clearly smaller: 0.2–0.6 in the percent bracket. This may be a reflection of the moods before the debate.

In Erie, a “predictive” election result, Harris leads Trump by 48-44 percent. In Northampton County, Harris has a 50-45 lead.

According to USA Today, the county-specific polls sampled 300 likely voters each and had a margin of error of 5.7 percentage points in each direction.

Current Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania last week Friday.

Different in the county a Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020 by one percentage point and in Northampton by 0.7 percentage points. Biden won the election.

In 2016, both counties went to Trump, who won the presidential election, beating the Democrat Hillary Clinton In Erie by two percentage points and in Northampton by 3.8 percentage points.

The US media tends to visit the winner’s “electoral” counties to feel the pulse of the citizens ahead of the election.

As an election guru respected statistician Nate Silver has calculated that the winner of the state of Pennsylvania will become president with a probability of more than 90 percent. There are 19 electors in the state, whose total number decides the winner of the election. There are 538 electors in total and the winner must get 270 of them.

Used by Silver forecast model according to the current situation, Trump will win the election with a probability of about 60 percent and Harris with a probability of about 40 percent.

On the other hand, the 538 site founded by Silver but left last year counts using a different model, that Harris will win with a 61 percent chance and Trump with a 39 percent chance.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other in an election debate in the city of Philadelphia on Tuesday of last week.

Different county in northwestern Pennsylvania is the local Mercyhurst University by voted politicians into a total of 25 different positions – such as president and governor – in statewide elections since 2008. The county’s voting result has reflected the winner in 23 cases.

However, we have learned to approach the poll results with caution, because they tend to measure Trump’s support in the lower bracket.

Under the 2016 election, Clinton led Trump in Pennsylvania just below the polls by 3.7 percentage points, but Trump won the state by 0.7 percentage points. Ahead of the 2020 election, Biden led Trump by about five percentage points on the eve of the election. In the election itself, Biden won Trump by 1.2 percentage points.

A year 2000 and 2004 The counties of Erie and Northampton, which are now considered “crystal balls” in the elections, each time voted more diligently for the Democratic candidates for president, but in the elections the victory was won by the Republican George W. Bush.