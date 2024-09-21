US Elections | Harris challenged Trump to a second election debate – Trump refused

US elections|Trump has previously rejected the idea of ​​facing Harris again in a televised election debate.

Stateside Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris has challenged the Republican nominee Donald Trump’s to another televised election debate. Harris’s campaign says that Harris has accepted an invitation to the news channel CNN’s election debate on October 23.

“Trump should have no problem agreeing to this argument,” Harris’s campaign comments.

Trump declined to be reheard. He commented that it is “too late” to have another argument with Harris.

Trump’s campaign previously responded to the news channel CNN’s to a request for comment, urging to read Trump’s earlier Truth Social post on the subject, in which he dismissed the idea of ​​facing Harris again.

After last week’s debate, Trump announced on his Truth Social messaging service that he will not participate in a new televised election debate with Harris.

Harris’s was considered to have fared significantly better than Trump in the duo’s first debate last week. The debate was watched by an estimated 67.1 million people in the United States, said research company Nielsen, which analyzes viewership figures. The event was hosted by ABC News and the debate was shown live in the United States on at least 17 television networks, according to Nielsen.

Harris’ campaign announced almost immediately after the debate that it wanted another debate in October.

At the end of June, the president of Trump and the previous candidate of the Democrats Joe Biden about 51 million viewers followed the debate between After the debate, Biden abandoned the pursuit of the nomination.