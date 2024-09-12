US elections|The amount consists of donations from 600,000 people.

Stateside the Democratic presidential candidate Horrible Harris the campaign collected 47 million dollars in a day after the election debate, the news channel reports, among others CNBC and a newspaper The New York Times.

Harris’s campaign told the paper that the amount is made up of donations from 600,000 people.

At issue is the campaign’s biggest fundraising jump in a day since Harris launched his campaign in July, raising $81 million on its first day.

Harris faced the Republican candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday in the election debate, where Harris was considered to have fared significantly better than his opponent.