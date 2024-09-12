Friday, September 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Elections | Harris’ campaign raised $47 million in a day after the televised debate

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
US Elections | Harris’ campaign raised million in a day after the televised debate
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The amount consists of donations from 600,000 people.

Stateside the Democratic presidential candidate Horrible Harris the campaign collected 47 million dollars in a day after the election debate, the news channel reports, among others CNBC and a newspaper The New York Times.

Harris’s campaign told the paper that the amount is made up of donations from 600,000 people.

At issue is the campaign’s biggest fundraising jump in a day since Harris launched his campaign in July, raising $81 million on its first day.

Harris faced the Republican candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday in the election debate, where Harris was considered to have fared significantly better than his opponent.

#Elections #Harris #campaign #raised #million #day #televised #debate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lira did not agree to “announce” support for Motta

Lira did not agree to “announce” support for Motta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]