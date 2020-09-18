According to the FBI, Russia is back in the US elections. Donald Trump doesn’t want to hear that though.

Washington – Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI for short, is about to interfere Of Russia in the american presidential election warned on November 03, 2020. The broad-based Russian campaign is primarily about the democratic challenger Joe Biden to “denigrate”, as Wray testified before the US Congress on Thursday.

According to Wray, the Russians would use a tactic very similar to that used in the 2016 elections. Back then had Donald Trump to most observers, very surprisingly, Hillary Clinton was beaten and entered the White House as the 45th President of the United States of America. And this time too, you see “very, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our 2020 elections,” Wray said.

Donald Trump sees China and postal voting as a much greater risk of electoral fraud

The Russian government, in turn, has denied the allegations. And US President Donald Trump ignored the warnings from his own security authorities. Criticized via Twitter Trump FBI chief: “But Chris, you see no activity from China, even though it is MUCH bigger threat than Russia, Russia, Russia is. ”In that same tweet, Trump once again speculated that countries like Russia and China could use postal voting in the US to influence the election. Neither are any major cases of postal voting fraud known in the US, nor is there any evidence from the FBI or other security agencies that foreign powers would use postal voting as a vehicle for voting fraud. Among other things, therefore, Twitter provided the Trump tweet with an indication of how “you can safely vote by postal vote”.

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

MEPs under Donald Trump ask the FBI to assess Antifa

FBI Director Wray was also asked by the MPs for an assessment of the “Antifa”, which by Donald Trump is repeatedly portrayed as a violent and tightly organized group that would fuel the violence on the street and even as the puller behind the candidacy of Joe Biden would stand.

Wray strongly disagreed with this. The Antifa from the FBI’s point of view is not an organization, but a loosely organized movement. His authority would investigate against individuals on suspicion of extremism, which one of the Antifa would be attributed. But you have no knowledge that the Antifa would be behind the looting and arson that had occurred in the United States in recent weeks following protests against police violence. It would also investigate numerous “racially motivated violent extremists”.

A senior member of the Homeland Security Department recently wrote in an official whistleblower complaint that he had been instructed on behalf of the White House to downplay Russian electoral interference and the threat posed by them in threat assessment reports Antifa to emphasize more. The ministry denied the allegation. (By Daniel Dillman with dpa)

