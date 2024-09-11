US elections|Many commentators disagreed with Trump on which of the presidential candidates did better in the debate.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Democratic Party candidate Terrible Harris faced each other in the election debate on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday Finnish time.

After the debate, Trump commented on his performance by saying that it was his “best debate ever”, according to the US media Fox News.

“I thought it was really good. We were three against one, but I could foresee that,” Trump said.

He referred to the hosts of the debate, to David Muir and to Linsey Daviswho from time to time corrected incorrect information presented by Trump during the debate.

Fox Newsin presenter Sean Hannity asked Trump if he would agree to another debate with Harris. Kamala Harris challenged Trump to a new debate right after the first one ended.

“He wants it [uuden väittelyn]because he lost,” Trump replied.

Trump did not directly take a position on how he would respond to the proposal for a new debate.

Many commentators declared Harris the winner of last night’s election debate. Also a Fox News commentator Brit Hume said Trump had a “bad night.”

Fox News has invited both Harris and Trump to a new debate in October.