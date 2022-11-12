US Elections | Democrats won in Arizona – a victory in Georgia or Nevada is enough for the party to take control of the Senate

Arizona was one of the most significant battlegrounds in the so-called midterm elections. Democrats need one more senatorial seat to control the upper house of Congress.

Democrats have retained their senatorial seat in the US state of Arizona, reports the news agency AP and The New York Times -newspaper.

Senator Mark Kelly defeated his Republican challenger by Blake Masters in a very tight race. Kelly eventually won with a little more than 51 percent of the vote, while Masters collected just over 46 percent of the vote.

Profit In Arizona, that means Democrats need to win just one of two open races for the party to take control of the Senate.

If the Democrats collect one more senatorial seat, we will be in a situation similar to the current one in the Senate, where both parties have 50 senators. With the Democratic Vice President With Kamala Harris however, in the situation as the president of the senate, is the deciding vote, which guarantees the control of the democrats in the senate.

The Republicans, on the other hand, must win both of the still undecided elections.

The results are still being counted in the state of Nevada, and in addition, a second round of elections will be held in the state of Georgia between two candidates.

A second election round will be held in Georgia because neither senatorial candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote. The election round will be held in Georgia at the beginning of December.