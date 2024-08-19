In a locked-down Chicago, The Democratic National Convention kicks off today, Monday 19 August 2024, where US President Joe Biden will pass the baton to Vice President Kamala HarrisWith more than 50,000 people expected and at least three large demonstrations called against the Democratic administration’s support for the war in Gaza, the ‘Windy City’ – as the Illinois city overlooking Lake Michigan is called – is preparing to deploy hundreds of officers, many from the rest of the state, to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

The main demonstrations have been called for Monday at noon in Union Park, which is four blocks from the center where the Democrats gather, and is billed by organizers as “the largest demonstration for Palestinian rights in the city of Chicago.” The second is called for Thursday, the final day of the convention, at 5 p.m., shortly before Harris’ speech. A third demonstration has been called for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine.

While the convention’s official schedule has not yet been announced, officials have confirmed that Joe Biden and First Lady Jill will speak today. According to DNC officials, the theme will be “For the People” and speakers are expected to pay tribute to the U.S. president. The first day will be filled with tributes to Biden as he prepares to complete a half-century of political career and, having abandoned hopes of prolonging it, now looks to his “legacy.” Biden’s speech today will be a major one, a continuation of the one he gave from the Oval Office to explain the reasons for his stepping back, which is why the president is spending the weekend at Camp David with his top advisers to fine-tune it.

Former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20. Kamala Harris’s running mate for the US presidential election, Mike Waltz, is scheduled to take the stage on Wednesday, August 21, to officially accept the nomination for vice president. Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination during her speech on Thursday, an evening dedicated to the theme of ‘the future’.

“Kamala-fying the convention”. Politico uses a neologism, a sort of ‘kamalizing the convention’, to explain how in these four weeks hundreds of Democrats have worked tirelessly to transform the convention, from the confirmation of Joe Biden for re-election into the convention that will instead have to unite the party around Kamala Harris, reopening a game that many thought was closed in favor of Donald Trump.

As of now, according to the latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, Harris would actually be ahead of Trump ahead of the November 5 elections in the United States. The poll, among registered voters nationwide, gives 49% to the vice president and 45% to the former president. The situation changes if the third candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, is also included in the race, who gets 5%. The Democratic candidate in the three-way contest would have 47% of the consensus while Trump would stop at 44%. At the beginning of July, the Washington Post highlights, Trump was at 43%, Joe Biden at 42% and Kennedy at 9%. The newspaper specifies that Harris’s lead in the poll, if one considers the margin of error, cannot be considered significant from a statistical perspective.