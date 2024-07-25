US elections|US presidential election campaigns have already raised massive amounts of money.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump and the likely Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris have both raised significant sums of money.

Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday before Joe Biden withdrawal announcement that Trump’s support groups would have collected $757 million during the current election season by the end of June, and Biden’s support groups $746 million.

Campaigning also costs money. American politics following money consumption Open Secrets according to the campaign for the last presidential election, a total of up to 14.4 billion dollars (about 13.3 billion euros) was spent.

Trump’s the turning point was his criminal conviction in May. According to the FT, the verdict has united Republicans and opened the money taps for Trump for a long time.

For example, Trump’s biggest financier, businessman and heir to a banking family Timothy Mellon donated $50 million to Trump the day after the verdict.

The British broadcasting company BBC has said that donors in the technology sector in particular have activated in support of Trump. Donors in the technology sector are worried about, among other things, the taxes for the super-rich pushed by the Democrats, stricter regulation and the attitude towards virtual currencies, which has caused the money taps to open in Trump’s direction.

for the BBC an employee of a wealth management company spoke Nicholas Longo said that in the last election, he could never have said publicly that he voted for Trump, but now it’s different.

The richest person in the world, known for Tesla and Space X companies Elon Musk was allegedly going to donate $45 million to Trump every month, but has later denied never promised donations.

Professor at Stanford University Neil Malhotra however, rubbished allegations of tech community support for Trump. He stated that people in the technology industry have always supported both parties.

Supporters of US Vice President Kamala Harris in West Allis, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Horrible Harris, on the other hand, has already collected more than one hundred million dollars since the incumbent President Joe Biden left his campaign.

The Democrats’ money taps opened just after Biden withdrew. By Wednesday, Harris’s campaign had already collected 126 million dollars of its own campaign money, for example USA Today by.

A record 81 million dollars was collected for Harris in 24 hours after Biden withdrew. The previous record was Supreme Court Justice by Ruth Bader Ginsberg post-death 24 hours $73.5 million in 2020.

In particular, non-governmental organizations promoting women’s and black-skinned rights have been enthusiastic about Harris’s candidacy in a record-breaking way.

of New York Director of the Lazard financial company operating on Wall Street Ray McGuire believed that many Wall Street executives would support Harris thanks to legislation passed during the Biden administration.

McGuire separately mentioned the Chips and Science Act of 2022, which will support the U.S. domestic semiconductor industry.

The co-founder of Netflix and a big supporter of Democrats Reed Hastings congratulated Harris late Monday and donated $7 million to his charity. Hastings had time freeze earlier his donation, as he called for Biden’s withdrawal.

Founder of Esprit and The North Face clothing brands, Democratic donor Susie Tompkins Buell assured that Harris’ donor community is now ready to support him.

“Women are on fire,” Thompkins Buell threatened the newspaper For The Washington Post.