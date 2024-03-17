In the elections scheduled for November 2024 in the United States there will be an old and mentally 'unfit' candidate. But he's not Joe Biden. The president of the United States joked about Donald Trump and his age during a dinner held last night at the Gridiron Club in Washington. Biden, who recently passed his routine check-up, will turn 82 on November 20. Trump, however, will blow out 78 candles in June.

“One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other guy is me,” Biden said as he spoke at the annual gala for the US media and political elite. An event which former Republican President Trump also attended in 2018.

The demographic issue is destined to play a role in the electoral campaign which will come to life in the coming weeks, with the prospect of a rematch between the two last presidents after the 2020 duel.

The international framework, obviously, also places foreign policy at the center of the table. In his remarks, Biden warned that “we live in an unprecedented time for democracy” in which “democracy and freedom are truly under attack.” She then cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's “March on Europe,” noting that Trump encouraged Putin to “do whatever the hell he wants.”