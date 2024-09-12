Next Tuesday, November 5th, the celebration will take place In the United States a new presidential electionwhere Kamala Harris, as the main face of the Democratic Party and representative of the ruling party, and Donald Trump, head of the Republican Party, They will compete for the position of president at the polls.

According to the criteria of

U.S. citizens will have the power to vote to decide who will represent them as a country for the next four years, but at the same time, they will also There are other important decisions to be made, defining positions of great relevance.according to the official US government website.

It is that, in addition to the next president, The elections will also decide how Congress is formed. and who will be its members, who have significant power in every political decision that concerns the country and can define its course for years to come.

The Congress, according to the aforementioned site, is made up of the House of Representatives and the Senatethe latter being dominated mostly by Democratic members and the House with a superiority of Republicans. Both pass laws and have weight in the White House.

The voting results will be known during the same night. in which the election takes place, both on who will be the next president or how these two important organizations for the functioning of the United States will be integrated, although there may be exceptions in case the numbers are very close and it is necessary to continue the count for more hours.

Latinos should keep an eye on the measures taken for the US elections. Photo:iStock Share

The peculiar voting system of the United States

Unlike in many other countries, where the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide automatically becomes president, in the United States What decides is who gets the most votes in the 50 states..

A total of 539 votes will be contested in this sense and the winner will be the one who accumulates 270 or more.. In this sense, the results can be deduced to a certain extent by knowing how the votes turn out in 12 of the most important and decisive states, which are known, according to CNNsuch as disputed or key states.