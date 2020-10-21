With 15 days before the election, the polls seem clear. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has an almost nine point lead. The average poll gives him 51.1% of the vote against 42.5% for Donald Trump. The advance has been broad and stable for months. It is unheard of since 1936 for a candidate against an incumbent president. But around the same time in 2016, Hillary Clinton was five points ahead. The pollsters seem to have learned the lessons of Donald Trump’s surprise victory four years ago.

“This year, the polling institutes have looked much better at the vote of non-graduated whites, which was underestimated in 2016. As regards the key states which changed four years ago, there are many more polls this year”, explains John Fortier, political director of the “Bipartisan policy center”. Donald Trump can nevertheless remain hopeful. In the United States, it’s not the popular vote that counts, but where those votes are earned. In 48 states, even a narrow winner takes all.

