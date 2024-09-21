US elections|According to Jouko Paavola, who moved to North America from Tampere in 1969, the biggest issue in the US presidential election is people “infiltrating the country illegally”.

“I am a right-winger from the get-go and I always vote for the right-wing candidate, no matter what the name is.”

This is how a person living in Florida bases his world view Jouko Paavola76, who plans to vote Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November.

He also voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. “There will never be a day in my life when I vote for the left or anything that refers to it.”

A bunch Paavola is not a particularly exceptional American, unless you take into account the fact that he is from Tampere and also a citizen of Finland. He has lived in the United States for 48 years.

About Americans, roughly speaking just over a quarter consider themselves Republicans and a similar proportion as Democrats, and they most often vote accordingly. In between, there is a group of independent or mobile voters of more than 40 percent, whose decisions largely decide which party’s candidate wins the election.

It wouldn’t even occur to Paavola to vote for the Democrats’ presidential candidate, i.e. vice president Terrible Harris.

“Harris was elected vice president because she is a black woman. That’s probably his only virtue. You might get a short answer from him, and then the uncontrollable and uncontrollable heko heko laugh starts, which he probably uses to cover his ignorance,” says Paavola.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in good spirits at her party’s convention in Chicago on August 22.

Paavola first moved from Finland to Canada in 1969, when Finland was going through tough economic times. Around the same time, tens of thousands of Finns headed behind the smaller ship to Sweden in search of work.

“Paavola’s son is going to the world market”, reports the Tamperelainen newspaper.

The young yo-merkonomi Paavola, who previously played ice hockey in Tappara’s juniors, had a dream of trying to sell Finnish hockey sticks to Canadians, and the attempt was unsuccessful. Koho’s sticks were suitable for NHL stars and hobbyists to such an extent that Koho had to increase its production to meet the new demand created by the eager merchant.

When 1.5 million clubs had already been sold, Paavola sold his company, moved to Florida, USA in 1976 and put the money into plots and buildings. On one of the Florida lots he bought for $70,000 stands a house that was offered for five million dollars last year.

“But I don’t need to sell it,” says Paavola, who became an American citizen in 1983.

He currently lives on Hypolux Island in the town of Manalapan, about a hundred kilometers north of Miami. Manalapan means good bread in the language of the Lenape indigenous people.

Tamperelainen-lehti reported on June 19, 1969 that Jouko Paavola is moving to Canada, where he moved in July of the same year.

Paavola has lived his own version of the American dream, where an industrious person rises from poor conditions and accumulates a million-dollar fortune over the course of his life. He grew up working as a typist with his single mother in post-war Finland, where there were not many social benefits available.

“Everyone had to manage in one way or another,” says Paavola.

In the United States, he has been struck by previous presidents’ versions of the saying “everyone is the maker of his own luck”.

“As Ronald Reagan once said, government is not the answer, government is the problem. Also John F. Kennedy said don’t ask what your country can do for you. But ask what you can do for your country.”

In Paavola’s opinion, the goals of the Democratic Party are harmful to the United States: more taxes, income transfers and bureaucracy, more rules and regulations, and on the other hand less individual freedoms.

In Paavola’s opinion, it is exactly these kinds of things that have rotted Finland and the rest of Europe. In his opinion, the National Coalition, considered to be right-wing in Finnish politics, has become a “Social Upheaval”.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021. He is the candidate of his party for the third time this year.

Nope so it’s a wonder that Paavola’s vote ends up going to Donald Trump, a billionaire with a businessman background. However, it is not a given.

In 2016, Paavola voted for the governor of Florida in the Republican primaries Jeb Bushbecause he considered him a much better candidate than Trump. According to Paavola, Trump, who won the presidential election at the time, has some intolerable features.

“I especially liked Trump’s domestic policy during his presidency. But what I didn’t like is his personality, his narcissism and his grumpy demeanor, which doesn’t suit the president at all.”

However, according to Paavola, Trump is not as unworthy as the mainstream media suggests. According to him, for example, the violent takeover of the Congress building in January 2021 was not Trump’s fault, but rather a “demonstration that got out of hand”.

Like many other Americans, Paavola is worried about the division of his homeland.

“The situation is badly polarized when the former centre-left party [demokraatit] has turned into a left-extreme left-wing party. As a result, the Republican Party has also taken steps to the right. An honest desire to find a middle ground consensus is not in sight at the moment.”

Often Paavola, who visits Finland, still speaks flawless Finnish. He has adopted the term “invaders” used by the Finnish far-right in his language, when he refers to the millions of people who have arrived illegally across the southern border of the United States.

The border issue is one of the most important themes in the elections, along with inflation and other economic concerns.

There are so many people from South America coming to the United States that Paavola thinks that President Biden should be brought to “the federal court for treason” because of the situation.

Kamala Harris got vice president at the beginning of her term to the task focus on the “root causes” that make people leave Latin America for the United States. This has provided an opportunity for Republicans blame About the southern border leaking Harris, even though the security situation or functioning of the border is not directly within Harris’s control.

“First of all, I’m concerned about the issue of illegal trespassers. This country already has at least 30 million people below the poverty line, which the Democratic Party has promised to take care of before the elections. But no matter what, when the elections have been held, the matter has been forgotten,” says Paavola.

According to his understanding, the Democrats, with their lax policy, only want to let more people into the United States, “who don’t have a penny, and not necessarily a profession or language skills.”

“They have not been admitted to the country for any other reason than the fact that if they could get American citizenship by any means, 99.9 percent of them would vote for the Democrats as a thank you for being allowed to come to the country. In my opinion, that is the only reason.”

