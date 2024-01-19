US elections, about-face for the dem Jp Morgan: “Trump was right about many things”

The surprising victory that former US President Donald Trump reported in the Iowa primaries left everyone stunned. The polls had him ahead, but he was trailed a few points behind Ron De Santis and Nikki Haley, young Republican candidates who are very popular with people who like them. Instead, the count ended with Trump lapping his opponents, registering a lead of more than 30 points.

Surprising, however, too the attitude of many bankers, who hastily “reconverted” their hearts to Trumpism. One among all? Jamie Dimonfor almost twenty years leads JP Morgan, the government investment bank, in the sense that it is one of the most active institutions in building financial operations for states. DDimon's heart always beats faster left than on the right. In fact, he is among the financiers of the Democratic Party and during Barack Obama's presidency there was talk of him as a possible Treasury secretary. However, all this did not prevent JP Morgan's number one from saying the following things the day before yesterday in Davos. First. Observers and pundits would do well to avoid considering those who repeat Trump's slogan (Maga, make American Great Again) simpletons.

Second: Trump was right about NATO, he was right about immigration. He was right about China. I don't like how he talked about Mexico, but he wasn't wrong on those crucial questions. He grew the economy quite well and his tax reform worked. Third: It's what I just listed that makes people vote for him, and I think the Democrats should be a little more respectful of the Trump electorate. Fourth: I think negative talk about those who follow Trump's slogans will hurt Biden's electorate.

