The buzz is building over the surprise guest on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. But who could it be? Many believe Beyoncé will join the ranks of celebrities in Chicago to support Vice President Kamala Harris. At a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee briefing for donors and lobbyists on Thursday, the big question was whether Beyoncé would perform before Harris’ acceptance speech. The song “Freedom” has become an anthem for Harris.

Pink will perform “What About Us,” two officials familiar with the convention’s planning told CNN, while the Chicks will perform the national anthem. But even as anticipation for these music stars was high, speculation about Beyoncé didn’t abate in the hours before convention delegates arrived.

Convention officials, many of whom were unaware of the guest list, declined to comment.