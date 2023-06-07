In 2024, the people of the United States are facing the presidential election, an event that will determine the fate of the country for the next four years. Already, heated debates are flaring up in the States, applicants for a seat in the White House are declaring themselves. Not without electoral scandals. Read about how the United States is preparing for a popular vote in the Izvestia article.

When is the US presidential election?

The next, 60th, presidential elections are scheduled for November 5, 2024. If the incumbent head of state loses in the election, the 47th president of the United States will come to power.

From January 2024, caucuses and primaries will begin in the country, which will end in the summer. In August-September, congresses of parties are to be held, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.

US Presidential Election 2024: Candidates

At the moment, most of the prospective candidates are representatives of the Republican Party. Former US President Donald Trump filed documents with the Federal Election Commission. If he wins, the politician will become the first president to lose a subsequent election and then win the next one since Grover Cleveland.

It is noteworthy that Trump’s main rival among the Republicans, Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, also announced his nomination.

He is not the only head of state who intends to take part in the upcoming elections. North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum also announced his intention. It is planned that he will make a statement in Fargo on June 7th.

The list of candidates also includes ex-governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, and on June 6 (01:30 June 7 Moscow time) about the start of the election campaign may announce former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Another Republican nominee is Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Also in February, former US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley announced her candidacy.

Finally, former US Vice President Mike Pence joined the race. According to the agency Associated Press, “Pence’s supporters see the prospect of a reliable conservative who supports many of the previous administration’s policies, but without the constant unrest.”

Businessman Vivek Ramaswami and radio host Larry Elder also announced their intention to run.

Democrats also plan to participate in the elections. On April 25, the current American leader Joe Biden announced that he intends to fight again for the title of owner of the White House.

In addition, the Democratic bloc is represented by the writer Marianne Williamson, nephew of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy Jr.

US presidential election 2024 – forecasts

According to the US Constitution, candidates must have been a citizen of the country from birth and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. Also, only Americans over the age of 35 are allowed to vote.

As Said Khan, a professor at Wayne University in Detroit, pointed out in an interview with Izvestia, Trump and DeSantis will become the main contenders for victory from the Republican Party. Pence, on the other hand, lost a significant share of supporters by refusing to support the ex-president on January 6, 2021. Other candidates lack the visibility to compete with key players.

Experts estimate the chances of governors even lower. However, Republican political consultant Jeanette Hoffman suggested that the Bergs might appeal to those voters who are “tired of the chaos” of Trump.

The inactivity of the Democrats, according to the expert, is explained by the fact that it is not customary in political circles to challenge the incumbent president from the same party, especially given that Biden’s rating among voters is quite high.

Study The Economist/YouGov, conducted January 14-17, shows that when Biden and Trump enter the home stretch, as in 2020, the 80-year-old Democrat will win again (45% vs. 33%). But if DeSantis becomes the rival of the incumbent head of state in the primaries, he may well bypass the 46th president (37% versus 36%).

US Presidential Election 2024: Scandals

Joe Biden’s election campaign is unfolding against the backdrop of scandals related to his son Hunter. The son of the head of the United States is suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution. In addition, Biden Jr. was at the center of a tax investigation, the proceedings are ongoing.

In April 2019, he left a MacBook in the workshop, on which 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, over 2,000 photos were found, allegedly confirming his guilt. In April 2021, experts established the authenticity of these materials.

In turn, the main rival of the head of state, Donald Trump, became a defendant in a criminal case on falsification of documents in early April. According to investigators, in this way the billionaire tried to hide the facts of a bribe to three persons during the 2016 election campaign. It is assumed that the politician bribed those who could damage his reputation before the upcoming plebiscite. The story of the trial had only a positive impact on the rating of the former head of the White House and fueled public interest in his person. However, Trump also remains a defendant in the criminal cases of the January 6 rebellion.