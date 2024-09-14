to Donald Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 United States elections has generated a great deal of attention and controversy, as the politician remains a polarizing figure both inside and outside the Republican Party. In that context, these businessmen have not hesitated to support him. has generated a great deal of attention and controversy, as the politician remains a polarizing figure both inside and outside the Republican Party. In that context, these businessmen have not hesitated to support him

Elon Musk At the start of the US presidential campaign, Musk rejected the idea of ​​donating to any candidate. However, after the attack on Trump in Pennsylvania, the owner of SpaceX changed his position and expressed his intention to donate US$45,000,000 per month to the super PAC America PAC, an organization that supports the Republican candidacy.

Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources He was a major contributor to the campaigns of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis but now supports Trump, co-hosting fundraisers.

Timothy Mellon, a former Trump supporter has donated $25 million to super PACs supporting both Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., making him one of the largest donors of the election cycle.

Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot has also made considerable donations to pro-Trump PACs, hosting events in support of his campaign.

Kelcy Warren, who had endorsed DeSantis changed his position and donated more than US$800,000 to Trump's campaign.

Isaac Perlmutter, former CEO of Marvel Entertainment made the largest donation yet, $10 million to a new pro-Trump super PAC.

Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE, has been one of Trump's main backers, donating US$11,000,000.

Other major donors include TD Ameritrade’s J. Joe Ricketts, investor John Paulson, and former casino magnate Steve Wynn.

The keys to Donald Trump’s campaign



Trump has based his campaign largely on issues that resonated with his electoral base in 2016 and 2020such as immigration, trade, and his slogan “Make America Great Again.” According to CNNSince the former president launched his third bid for the White House, he has repeatedly said that life was better under his administration and has promised to reverse many of the policies enacted since he left office.

In the legal field, Trump faces several investigations and lawsuitswhich adds a layer of complexity to his campaign. However, his supporters see these investigations as political attacks aimed at discrediting him.