- Elon MuskAt the start of the US presidential campaign, Musk rejected the idea of donating to any candidate. However, after the attack on Trump in Pennsylvania, the owner of SpaceX changed his position and expressed his intention to donate US$45,000,000 per month to the super PAC America PACan organization that supports the Republican candidacy.
- Harold Hamm, founder of Continental ResourcesHe was a major contributor to the campaigns of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis but now supports Trump, co-hosting fundraisers.
- Timothy Mellon, a former Trump supporterhas donated $25 million to super PACs supporting both Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., making him one of the largest donors of the election cycle.
- Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depothas also made considerable donations to pro-Trump PACs, hosting events in support of his campaign.
- Kelcy Warren, who had endorsed DeSantischanged his position and donated more than US$800,000 to Trump’s campaign.
- Isaac Perlmutter, former CEO of Marvel Entertainmentmade the largest donation yet, $10 million to a new pro-Trump super PAC.
- Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWEhas been one of Trump’s main backers, donating US$11,000,000.
Other major donors include TD Ameritrade’s J. Joe Ricketts, investor John Paulson, and former casino magnate Steve Wynn.
The keys to Donald Trump’s campaign
Trump has based his campaign largely on issues that resonated with his electoral base in 2016 and 2020such as immigration, trade, and his slogan “Make America Great Again.” According to CNNSince the former president launched his third bid for the White House, he has repeatedly said that life was better under his administration and has promised to reverse many of the policies enacted since he left office.
In the legal field, Trump faces several investigations and lawsuitswhich adds a layer of complexity to his campaign. However, his supporters see these investigations as political attacks aimed at discrediting him.
